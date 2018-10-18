117 w/ Josh Szeps "Saudi Business, Proud Boys v. Antifa"

w/ Josh Szeps, (formerly Zepps, frequently misspelled as Zeeps) host of "#WeThePeople LIVE" and “The People Versus”
(Recorded - 10/16/2018)
- Australia's Sweetheart, but his father *was* even more famous- Kmele saw "First Man," Norman Mailer stabbed his wife- Kanye at the White House- This disappearing of Jamal Khashoggi- The end of American moral exceptionalism?- Doing business with the House of Saud- Proud Boys v. Antifa- "Choose a side"- Kmele v. Josh
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