The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
117 w/ Josh Szeps "Saudi Business, Proud Boys v. Antifa"
0:00
-1:47:57

117 w/ Josh Szeps "Saudi Business, Proud Boys v. Antifa"

The Fifth Column's avatar
The Fifth Column
Oct 18, 2018

w/ Josh Szeps, (formerly Zepps, frequently misspelled as Zeeps) host of "#WeThePeople LIVE" and “The People Versus”

(Recorded - 10/16/2018)

- Australia's Sweetheart, but his father *was* even more famous- Kmele saw "First Man," Norman Mailer stabbed his wife- Kanye at the White House- This disappearing of Jamal Khashoggi- The end of American moral exceptionalism?- Doing business with the House of Saud- Proud Boys v. Antifa- "Choose a side"- Kmele v. Josh


See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Fifth Column · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture