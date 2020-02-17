The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
Special Dispatch #10: The Williamsburg Tapes: Bad Faith No More
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Special Dispatch #10: The Williamsburg Tapes: Bad Faith No More

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The Fifth Column
Feb 17, 2020
∙ Paid

Moynihan and Foster are back in Brooklyn for a two-plus hour Sunday night bull session, covering countless fascinating issues of minor importance. So what exactly did the lads talk about? That Kmele is the black Epstein? Or is he black John Lennon? That Gabourey Sidibe's name isn't Precious and those ads about her are fake? Something about the genius an…

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