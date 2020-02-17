Special Dispatch #10: The Williamsburg Tapes: Bad Faith No More

Moynihan and Foster are back in Brooklyn for a two-plus hour Sunday night bull session, covering countless fascinating issues of minor importance. So what exactly did the lads talk about? That Kmele is the black Epstein? Or is he black John Lennon? That Gabourey Sidibe's name isn't Precious and those ads about her are fake? Something about the genius an…
The Fifth Column
Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.
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