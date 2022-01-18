The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
Special Dispatch #101 - Kmele has Kovid, Matt's Not Dying, Moynihan Wishes He Was
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Special Dispatch #101 - Kmele has Kovid, Matt's Not Dying, Moynihan Wishes He Was

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The Fifth Column
Jan 18, 2022
∙ Paid

- Kmele has a real excuse this time
- Don't be a "contrarian." Don't be an asshole
- YES!
- Szeps v. Rogan
- Protecting people from hate truths
- More death / knowing your dad / documenting your life
- I love you, Nicole. We're getting married.
- Where should a young, single male live?
- Harm reduction and stabbin' hobos
- Smart people deranged by politics
- A li…

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