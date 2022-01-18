- Kmele has a real excuse this time
- Don't be a "contrarian." Don't be an asshole
- YES!
- Szeps v. Rogan
- Protecting people from hate truths
- More death / knowing your dad / documenting your life
- I love you, Nicole. We're getting married.
- Where should a young, single male live?
- Harm reduction and stabbin' hobos
- Smart people deranged by politics
- A li…
Special Dispatch #101 - Kmele has Kovid, Matt's Not Dying, Moynihan Wishes He Was
Jan 18, 2022
∙ Paid
- Kmele has a real excuse this time
The Fifth Column
Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.
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