The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
Special Dispatch #103 - Things Fell Apart: A Conversation with Jon Ronson
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Special Dispatch #103 - Things Fell Apart: A Conversation with Jon Ronson

Michael C. Moynihan's avatar
Michael C. Moynihan
Jan 26, 2022
∙ Paid

By popular demand, we present to you, dear patrons, the triumphant return of journalist, podcaster, Welshman, filmmaker, and nicest guy in the business, Mr. Jon Ronson.

Ronson, whose classic works include The Men Who Stare at Goats, The Psychopath Test and So You've Been Publicly Shamed, stopped by the Fifth's Chinatown studio to for a fascinating, reve…

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