The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
Special Dispatch #105 - Death By a Thousand Supercuts
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Special Dispatch #105 - Death By a Thousand Supercuts

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The Fifth Column
Feb 08, 2022
∙ Paid

- The Ken Burns/Fifth supercut
- We're in an absurd place
- A disgraceful CNN clip
- Neil Young, moronic newspaper publisher
- Life is a political campaign
- People who burst into flames
- Matt ❤️'s Margaret Sullivan
- Is this famous media columnist a Holocaust denier?
- People are DYING
- Brooklyn science
- Canadian Nazi truck drivers
- And so he comes back eas…

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