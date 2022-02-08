- The Ken Burns/Fifth supercut
- We're in an absurd place
- A disgraceful CNN clip
- Neil Young, moronic newspaper publisher
- Life is a political campaign
- People who burst into flames
- Matt ❤️'s Margaret Sullivan
- Is this famous media columnist a Holocaust denier?
- People are DYING
- Brooklyn science
- Canadian Nazi truck drivers
- And so he comes back eas…
Special Dispatch #105 - Death By a Thousand Supercuts
Feb 08, 2022
∙ Paid
- The Ken Burns/Fifth supercut
The Fifth Column
Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.
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