The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
Special Dispatch #17: The Quarantine Tapes: He Didn't Press Record
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Special Dispatch #17: The Quarantine Tapes: He Didn't Press Record

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The Fifth Column
Apr 07, 2020
∙ Paid

As you will hear in Moynihan's preamble--and as you might have seen on Moynihan's Twitter feed--the lads recorded a Patreon-only episode on Saturday night! And... Kmele forgot to press record on his mic. But through a painstaking reconstruction process that would impress Peter Jackson (seriously, it took two days), we salvaged the episode using a shaky …

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