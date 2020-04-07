As you will hear in Moynihan's preamble--and as you might have seen on Moynihan's Twitter feed--the lads recorded a Patreon-only episode on Saturday night! And... Kmele forgot to press record on his mic. But through a painstaking reconstruction process that would impress Peter Jackson (seriously, it took two days), we salvaged the episode using a shaky …
Special Dispatch #17: The Quarantine Tapes: He Didn't Press Record
Apr 07, 2020
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The Fifth Column
Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.
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