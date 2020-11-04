The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
Special Dispatch #41: The Big Baby is Back - An Interview with Glenn Greenwald
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Special Dispatch #41: The Big Baby is Back - An Interview with Glenn Greenwald

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The Fifth Column
Nov 04, 2020
∙ Paid

We know you're waiting to see which of these losers we'll be making fun of for the next four years. But it's boring. And pointless. So take a break. And listen to The Fifth Column talk to Glenn Greenwald about why he quit the Intercept, what he thinks of the Hunter laptop business, and where he's going next. Plus, he answers the question on everyone's l…

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