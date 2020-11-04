We know you're waiting to see which of these losers we'll be making fun of for the next four years. But it's boring. And pointless. So take a break. And listen to The Fifth Column talk to Glenn Greenwald about why he quit the Intercept, what he thinks of the Hunter laptop business, and where he's going next. Plus, he answers the question on everyone's l…
Special Dispatch #41: The Big Baby is Back - An Interview with Glenn Greenwald
Nov 04, 2020
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The Fifth Column
Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.
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