Matt and Moynihan are far from Brooklyn street celebrations...perched around the original stupid table in its new North Egg home. Kmele is in South Egg, being a good husband and father. (He's fucking busy, ok?) The hellish 2020 election is over and somehow people are more irritating than before the Bilderberg Group called Manitoba for Biden or whatever.…
Special Dispatch #42: V-DJ Day, TWEETBAG, the Reverse Gilfoyle, Everyone's Paul Lynde
Nov 09, 2020
∙ Paid
The Fifth Column
Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes