The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
Special Dispatch #42: V-DJ Day, TWEETBAG, the Reverse Gilfoyle, Everyone's Paul Lynde
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Special Dispatch #42: V-DJ Day, TWEETBAG, the Reverse Gilfoyle, Everyone's Paul Lynde

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The Fifth Column
Nov 09, 2020
∙ Paid

Matt and Moynihan are far from Brooklyn street celebrations...perched around the original stupid table in its new North Egg home. Kmele is in South Egg, being a good husband and father. (He's fucking busy, ok?) The hellish 2020 election is over and somehow people are more irritating than before the Bilderberg Group called Manitoba for Biden or whatever.…

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