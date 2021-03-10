- We can't talk about that, Kmele
- Throw the baby in the river, says Queen Elizabeth
- Nazis, Libraries, and Qaddafi's "Green Book"
- Global racism is a lot like American racism
- The Tawana Brawley of France precipitates a beheading
- Lebron's bad ideas
- Keeping an eye on Minneapolis
- Masks and Mass death / how much credit does Biden deserve?
- Should Ameri…
Special Dispatch #60 - French Tawana and the Vile of Death
Mar 10, 2021
∙ Paid
- We can't talk about that, Kmele
The Fifth Column
Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.
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