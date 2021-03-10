The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
Special Dispatch #60 - French Tawana and the Vile of Death
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Special Dispatch #60 - French Tawana and the Vile of Death

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The Fifth Column
Mar 10, 2021
∙ Paid

- We can't talk about that, Kmele
- Throw the baby in the river, says Queen Elizabeth
- Nazis, Libraries, and Qaddafi's "Green Book"
- Global racism is a lot like American racism
- The Tawana Brawley of France precipitates a beheading
- Lebron's bad ideas
- Keeping an eye on Minneapolis
- Masks and Mass death / how much credit does Biden deserve?
- Should Ameri…

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