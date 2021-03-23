Matt and Moynihan. From Texas to New York. Kmele's back on Wednesday. Stop whinging. You'll live.
- Texas: Flavored Freedom and Walls of Beef Jerky
- Diverse Texas. Not-very-diverse Brooklyn
- America's political refugees find a home
- The two Michael Cohens
- Virtue and vice signalling
- An truly awful update / rallying for Chris
- Holy shit this story is hil…
Special Dispatch #62 - Skip's German Tricycle
Mar 23, 2021
∙ Paid
Matt and Moynihan. From Texas to New York. Kmele's back on Wednesday. Stop whinging. You'll live.
The Fifth Column
Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.
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