The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
Special Dispatch #62 - Skip's German Tricycle
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Special Dispatch #62 - Skip's German Tricycle

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The Fifth Column
Mar 23, 2021
∙ Paid

Matt and Moynihan. From Texas to New York. Kmele's back on Wednesday. Stop whinging. You'll live.

- Texas: Flavored Freedom and Walls of Beef Jerky
- Diverse Texas. Not-very-diverse Brooklyn
- America's political refugees find a home
- The two Michael Cohens
- Virtue and vice signalling
- An truly awful update / rallying for Chris
- Holy shit this story is hil…

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