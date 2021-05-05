The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
Special Dispatch #67 - One Night in Miami
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Special Dispatch #67 - One Night in Miami

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The Fifth Column
May 05, 2021
∙ Paid

Thursday. June 3. Just The Funny Theater. 3119 Coral Way. Miami. The one in Florida. Tickets on sale soon. Probably two shows. One with a very special guest. Stay tuned.

In other news:

- DOGE Coin / POC With Attitude
- Banning that word
- The savage preamble
- Some details on Miami
- AOL! TRONK! Shitty media deals all around!
- Is every big shot media boss a …

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