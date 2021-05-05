Thursday. June 3. Just The Funny Theater. 3119 Coral Way. Miami. The one in Florida. Tickets on sale soon. Probably two shows. One with a very special guest. Stay tuned.
In other news:
- DOGE Coin / POC With Attitude
- Banning that word
- The savage preamble
- Some details on Miami
- AOL! TRONK! Shitty media deals all around!
- Is every big shot media boss a …
Special Dispatch #67 - One Night in Miami
May 05, 2021
∙ Paid
Thursday. June 3. Just The Funny Theater. 3119 Coral Way. Miami. The one in Florida. Tickets on sale soon. Probably two shows. One with a very special guest. Stay tuned.
The Fifth Column
Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.
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