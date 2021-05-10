The Coming Miami KerFLuffle! Dear denizens of the Fifdom: Book your flights, hotels, rental cars, drug dealers, and bail bondsmen...because tickets for the June 3 live show(s) in Miami will be on sale later this week (and available to you knuckleheads first, obviously). We'll be updating you via Patreon shortly...until then, Moynihan, Welch, and Foster …
Special Dispatch #68 - Guess Who's Coming to Dinner (Hint: It's Kmele Foster)
May 10, 2021
∙ Paid
The Fifth Column
Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.
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