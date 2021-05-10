The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
Special Dispatch #68 - Guess Who's Coming to Dinner (Hint: It's Kmele Foster)
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Special Dispatch #68 - Guess Who's Coming to Dinner (Hint: It's Kmele Foster)

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The Fifth Column
May 10, 2021
∙ Paid

The Coming Miami KerFLuffle! Dear denizens of the Fifdom: Book your flights, hotels, rental cars, drug dealers, and bail bondsmen...because tickets for the June 3 live show(s) in Miami will be on sale later this week (and available to you knuckleheads first, obviously). We'll be updating you via Patreon shortly...until then, Moynihan, Welch, and Foster …

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