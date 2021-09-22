The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
Special Dispatch #85 - A McElitist Licking the Boom-Boom Down
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Special Dispatch #85 - A McElitist Licking the Boom-Boom Down

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The Fifth Column
Sep 22, 2021
∙ Paid

- The New York Times on Norm Macdonald
- TFC on Norm Macdonald
- Andy Richter accuses Norm of making mean jokes about gay people (Note from MM -  I forgot to mention that Andy Richter is both unfunny and a hypocrite; back in 2006, he played a gay character for laughs in Talladega Nights)
- Phil asks about important questions about Megyn Kelly
- Lil’ Moyn h…

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