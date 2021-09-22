- The New York Times on Norm Macdonald
- TFC on Norm Macdonald
- Andy Richter accuses Norm of making mean jokes about gay people (Note from MM - I forgot to mention that Andy Richter is both unfunny and a hypocrite; back in 2006, he played a gay character for laughs in Talladega Nights)
- Phil asks about important questions about Megyn Kelly
- Lil’ Moyn h…
Special Dispatch #85 - A McElitist Licking the Boom-Boom Down
Sep 22, 2021
∙ Paid
- The New York Times on Norm Macdonald
The Fifth Column
Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.
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