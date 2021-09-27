The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
Special Dispatch #86 – The Historians – John Thorn
--:--
--:--

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

Special Dispatch #86 – The Historians – John Thorn

The Fifth Column's avatar
The Fifth Column
Sep 27, 2021
∙ Paid

Look, we didn’t say this feature would be weekly, did we? Anyway, The Historians is back, after a brief nap, with a second conversation with another super-smart guest wearing the capital-H. In fact, not only is John Thorn a historian, he’s the official historian of … Major League Baseball. He’s also the author of a 10-year-old book that Welch finally go…

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of The Fifth Column.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 The Fifth Column · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture