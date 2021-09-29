The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
Special Dispatch #87 - Who's the Loneliest Monk?
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Special Dispatch #87 - Who's the Loneliest Monk?

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The Fifth Column
Sep 29, 2021
∙ Paid

- Guzzling tequila and Kmeleless (He's back tomorrow)
- Mars needs guitars (As does the Fifth)
- Al Franken is a bad standup
- But that Norwegian comic was great (No need to Google. His name is Daniel Simonsen)
- One more beat on Norm (who was not dumb)
- Thanks new listener Nicole!
- Cynicism vs. skepticism
- The Russian musician on Letterman was Aquarium's…

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