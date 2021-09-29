- Guzzling tequila and Kmeleless (He's back tomorrow)
- Mars needs guitars (As does the Fifth)
- Al Franken is a bad standup
- But that Norwegian comic was great (No need to Google. His name is Daniel Simonsen)
- One more beat on Norm (who was not dumb)
- Thanks new listener Nicole!
- Cynicism vs. skepticism
- The Russian musician on Letterman was Aquarium's…
Special Dispatch #87 - Who's the Loneliest Monk?
Sep 29, 2021
∙ Paid
- Guzzling tequila and Kmeleless (He's back tomorrow)
The Fifth Column
Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.
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