The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
Special Dispatch #88 - Two Spirit Ginger Mitts
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Special Dispatch #88 - Two Spirit Ginger Mitts

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The Fifth Column
Oct 12, 2021
∙ Paid

- We were designed to be deleted. It didn't work out that way.
- Tessa's Honduran mystery / Did John McAfee fake his own death?
- A very happy update on the stranded Afghan orchestra
- Canadian Lars defends land acknowledgments
- Justin Trudeau's password tweet
- Matt investigates the origins of Central Park (obviously eminent domain is involved)
- The lie …

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