- We were designed to be deleted. It didn't work out that way.
- Tessa's Honduran mystery / Did John McAfee fake his own death?
- A very happy update on the stranded Afghan orchestra
- Canadian Lars defends land acknowledgments
- Justin Trudeau's password tweet
- Matt investigates the origins of Central Park (obviously eminent domain is involved)
- The lie …
Special Dispatch #88 - Two Spirit Ginger Mitts
Oct 12, 2021
∙ Paid
- We were designed to be deleted. It didn't work out that way.
The Fifth Column
Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.
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