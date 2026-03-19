There’s Always a New Monster to Destroy (w/ Noam Dworman) #549

-Joe Kent’s weird texts and the “Israel did Iraq” brainworm

-The Jews are so fucking clever

-Iraq 2003, back from the dead yet again

-There’s always a new monster to destroy

-Iran, nukes, and the problem with crazy people holding civilization hostage

-A Ron Paul guy with a war boner

-Don’t you realize you’re losing America?

-Norman Finkelstein has no phone

-Mearsheimering, Robert Pape, and the incentives to go full crank

-Megyn Kelly, the anti-Israel turn, and the warm bath of total nuttiness

-Mark Levin’s penis size enters the chat

-Louis CK and a Michael Barbaro hit job

-the origin of Tough Crowd

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