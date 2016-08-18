The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
021 w/ Michael Malice "The Best-Worst Case for Trump/Hillary, Charter Schools are Super Racist" - The Fifth Column
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021 w/ Michael Malice "The Best-Worst Case for Trump/Hillary, Charter Schools are Super Racist" - The Fifth Column

The Fifth Column's avatar
The Fifth Column
Aug 18, 2016

Moynihan is off this week, appears he had obligations related to something he's describing as "his real job". We don't know what that's supposed to mean but it sounds illegal. Author and Observer columnist Michael Malice fills the empty chair for am hour and change, shouts things into the mic and generally enriches our regular rhetorical intercourse.

Up for discussion this week: Gary Johnson's diminishing (but not completely exhausted) prospects for getting into the presidential debates. Matt Welch tell's a story that could get people locked up and/or deported. Charter schools are super racists, duh. That revenge porn of you, it may not be so bad after all. And the best possible (indirect) arguments FOR Trump/Hillary.

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