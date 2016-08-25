022 w/ Buck Sexton "NSA Hacks, The ISIS Blame Game" - The Fifth Column

When Buck Sexton sits in for the hour there's a good chance the conversation will turn to foreign policy. As it turns out, that's exactly what happened and despited promises to the contrary, it pretty much stayed there. We did manage to establish a new (as in "first ever" and "only") Official Beer of the Fifth Column, so that's something. Other highlights: It's Moynihan's Birthday... Pretty sure Matt is drunk... and Kmele managed to pretzel Paul Krugman, Isis, Obama Care and the War in Iraq into a single metaphor -- fair chance he's drunk too.

Special thanks to Hard Knocks Brewing for the evenings libations.

Hard Knocks Brewing, The Official Beer of the Fifth Column Podcast. hardknocksbrewing.com





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