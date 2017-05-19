The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
057 w/ Thad Russell “ComeyGate Metastasis, Completely Settling This NATO Business” - The Fifth Column
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057 w/ Thad Russell “ComeyGate Metastasis, Completely Settling This NATO Business” - The Fifth Column

The Fifth Column's avatar
The Fifth Column
May 19, 2017

“The most important Fifth Column History… In fact, the most important podcast all week.” - Thad RussellThe apeirogon-like ComeyGate scandal careens into its second week. Rumors seem to be the only thing emanating from Washington DC these days (for better or worse), and not-so-quiet-just-above-a-whisper speculation about impeachment can be heard all over Capitol Hill.Plus, Thad and Moynihan get into it, again. And the guys finally fix this whole NATO business once and for all, sort of. Kmele krushes kampus racism, and Thad knows an uncomfortably large number of Irish racial epithets.

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