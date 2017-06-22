062 "Notes on Philando Castile, Otto Warmbier, and Evergreen"

Recorded: June 21, 2017

The Philando Castile case has reached a controversial conclusion. In July 2016, Castile was shot to death during a traffic stop by Minnesota police officer Jeronimo Yanez. Yanez's acquittal has touched off a new wave of outrage.

Otto Warmbier, the 22-year-old American student detained in North Korea since last January, was finally allowed to return home last week… in a coma. He would die a few days later.

And Moynihan recounts his recent visit to Evergreen State College.





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