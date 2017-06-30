063 "Bleeding Badly, Why Journalists Screw Up, and Please -- No Cameras"

Recorded: June 29th, 2017

A journalistic-misdeed results in the firing of three prominent CNN staffers and a new front in the conflict between Trump and THE MEDIA. Why lots of the things you read/hear in the news are likely to be incorrect. Press briefings may be completely useless, but then again they may not.

And of course, the very real dangers of plastic surgery -- and the entirely legitimate reasons why POTUS may need to tell you “no” when all you want to do is hang out with him.

PLUS:

The Great Serena Williams DebateAcceptable Reasons for Book BurningsCode Switching

Important Show Note: Kmele Foster is “black” (whatever that means).





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