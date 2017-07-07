064 "It's Blackmail, Presser in Poland, Jay Z: Feminism"

A Helpful Guide to This Weeks Dispatch:
· No Mic for Anthony Fisher
· Kmele read 22 books this weekend (including Letters to a Young Contrarian, The Shadow of the Panther)
· Moynihan talks about Hitchens
· Something about the Black Panthers, Lew Rockwell, Marvin Gaye and Berry Gordy
· Russian tourist abuses child
· Moynihan outs an octogenarian former Nazi at a barbecue (sort of)
(We're at about the 20 min mark here.)
ALSO:
· #CNNBlackmail scandal (False Start)
· President Trump in Poland (Did You Know: POTUS was once on a show called "The Apprentice")
· An Actual #CNNBlackmail conversation
· North Korea
· Jay-Z Isn't a Feminist
· Colin Kaepernick, Fredrick Douglas (What the 4th of July Means to a Slave)
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