The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
064 "It's Blackmail, Presser in Poland, Jay Z: Feminism"
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064 "It's Blackmail, Presser in Poland, Jay Z: Feminism"

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The Fifth Column
Jul 07, 2017

A Helpful Guide to This Weeks Dispatch:

· No Mic for Anthony Fisher

· Kmele read 22 books this weekend (including Letters to a Young Contrarian, The Shadow of the Panther)

· Moynihan talks about Hitchens

· Something about the Black Panthers, Lew Rockwell, Marvin Gaye and Berry Gordy

· Russian tourist abuses child

· Moynihan outs an octogenarian former Nazi at a barbecue (sort of)

(We're at about the 20 min mark here.)

ALSO:

· #CNNBlackmail scandal (False Start)

· President Trump in Poland (Did You Know: POTUS was once on a show called "The Apprentice")

· An Actual #CNNBlackmail conversation

· North Korea

· Jay-Z Isn't a Feminist

· Colin Kaepernick, Fredrick Douglas (What the 4th of July Means to a Slave)


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