066 “Seriously - Eventually We Get to Health Care, Immigration, Forensics et al”

A dense, tangent-filled, and edifying new dispatch (fueled by cash-filled envelopes, adderall, and a bottle of Bushmills -- thanks, Drew.)
Trump tells-all to the Failing New York Times: "I should have never hired Sessions!"Welch talks John McCainTrumpCare spontaneously combusted (surprising no one)Next on the “Trump Legislative Agenda of Failure”: screwing up legal immigration, too!Forensic "Science" is so terrifyingLA 92 ("Certified Fresh!)
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