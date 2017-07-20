The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
066 “Seriously - Eventually We Get to Health Care, Immigration, Forensics et al”
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066 “Seriously - Eventually We Get to Health Care, Immigration, Forensics et al”

The Fifth Column's avatar
The Fifth Column
Jul 20, 2017

A dense, tangent-filled, and edifying new dispatch (fueled by cash-filled envelopes, adderall, and a bottle of Bushmills -- thanks, Drew.)

  • Trump tells-all to the Failing New York Times: "I should have never hired Sessions!"Welch talks John McCainTrumpCare spontaneously combusted (surprising no one)Next on the “Trump Legislative Agenda of Failure”: screwing up legal immigration, too!Forensic "Science" is so terrifyingLA 92 ("Certified Fresh!)


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