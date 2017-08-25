The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
070 w/ Jacob Siegel "What Didn't Happen in Boston, Something about Afghanistan"
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070 w/ Jacob Siegel "What Didn't Happen in Boston, Something about Afghanistan"

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The Fifth Column
Aug 25, 2017

Recorded 8/24/2017

This episode: non-existent Nazis, overblown Antifa, and Portuguese vagina-walls.

Jacob Siegel was in Boston and Afghanistan, and now he is in Moynihan's chair. He helps the guys figure out what the hell happened in Boston (and why it's not the same as Charlottesville).

PLUS: Is there a "libertarian-to-alt-right pipeline"? Should we take "Internet fascists" seriously? Would going "soft on white supremacists" actually help Trump?

AND... sunk costs in Afghanistan, fights on Planet Libertarian, and Matt doesn't want to punch any grannies.

Happy birthday, Hollywood (wherever he is).


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