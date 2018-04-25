The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
098 “Joy Reid's LGBT Issues, Kanye's Red Pill, Two Black Guys Walk Into a Starbucks”
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098 “Joy Reid's LGBT Issues, Kanye's Red Pill, Two Black Guys Walk Into a Starbucks”

The Fifth Column's avatar
The Fifth Column
Apr 25, 2018

(Recorded: April 24, 2018)

Matt's surprisingly strong opinions about Kanye West's endorsement of Candace "Red Pill Black" Owens.Joy Reid wasn't a huge fan of the gays, wrote some questionable things on the subject, and it appears Kmele is ready to forgive her. Rand Paul's latest flip-flop (Fisher is unimpressed).Trump bros-out with French president Macron. ALSO: Extended notes on the Starbucks Controversy, spontaneous reggae outbursts, impromptu seance, and a surprise cameo. "You already know it's THE FIFTH, baby!" - A Very Wise Man

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