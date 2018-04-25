098 “Joy Reid's LGBT Issues, Kanye's Red Pill, Two Black Guys Walk Into a Starbucks”

(Recorded: April 24, 2018)
Matt's surprisingly strong opinions about Kanye West's endorsement of Candace "Red Pill Black" Owens.Joy Reid wasn't a huge fan of the gays, wrote some questionable things on the subject, and it appears Kmele is ready to forgive her. Rand Paul's latest flip-flop (Fisher is unimpressed).Trump bros-out with French president Macron. ALSO: Extended notes on the Starbucks Controversy, spontaneous reggae outbursts, impromptu seance, and a surprise cameo. "You already know it's THE FIFTH, baby!" - A Very Wise Man
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