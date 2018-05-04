100 “In Defense of Red-Pill Kanye West, Trump Subpoena, Press Freedom Day”

(Recorded May 3rd, 2018)
18:00+ Host Grab-Assing20:00+ Defending Red-Pill Kanye, Why Slavery is Always YOUR fault36:00+ Morrissey's Politics, Lennon's Domestic Violence40:00+ Coping with Persistent (and almost certainly imaginary) Threats on Your Life45:00+ Phrase Politics, Welch goes off the reservation50:00+ Moynihan's Perpetually Offended53:00+ Stormy Daniels74:00+ Inside the Fox Green Room ALSO: - Trade Talk- The Best Tinted Glasses- The WHCD, Press Freedom Farce, Why Journalism Awards Suck- Welch Goes on a Sinclare Media Rant
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