The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
135 "Privileged College Parents, Platform Revoked"
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-1:55:29

135 "Privileged College Parents, Platform Revoked"

The Fifth Column's avatar
The Fifth Column
Mar 18, 2019

DESCRIPTION:

- Kmele's in 'Frisco', Moynihan's hungover, Matt got lit up on Twitter

- Desperate wealthy college parents headed to prison?

- The injustice of legacy admissions

- Elite colleges are overrated

- Biden v. Beto

- Venezuela's blackout and the three initials who shall not be named

- Platforming vs de-platforming

- Tucker Carlson's shock-jock period

- National Review swinging (and missing) at Trump

- If you’re going to “Cancel,” cancel everything

- Matt's Pat Caddell tribute/roast thing


Recorded: 3/12/2019

Published: 3/18/2019


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