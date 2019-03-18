135 "Privileged College Parents, Platform Revoked"

DESCRIPTION:
- Kmele's in 'Frisco', Moynihan's hungover, Matt got lit up on Twitter
- Desperate wealthy college parents headed to prison?
- The injustice of legacy admissions
- Elite colleges are overrated
- Biden v. Beto
- Venezuela's blackout and the three initials who shall not be named
- Platforming vs de-platforming
- Tucker Carlson's shock-jock period
- National Review swinging (and missing) at Trump
- If you’re going to “Cancel,” cancel everything
- Matt's Pat Caddell tribute/roast thing
Recorded: 3/12/2019
Published: 3/18/2019
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