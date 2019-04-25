The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
141 w/ Eli Lake - "Muller Report, Julian Assange, Deep State Grifters "
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141 w/ Eli Lake - "Muller Report, Julian Assange, Deep State Grifters "

The Fifth Column's avatar
The Fifth Column
Apr 25, 2019

w/ Eli Lake (Columnist @ Bloomberg Voice)


- We Like Bari Weiss

- Moynihan is a Drunk, Also a Great Neighbor

- Muller Report

- Grifting, the Grifters, of Grif

- Eli Lake's Hood Pass

- Tom Arnold Was Great in True Lies

- All The Missing Tapes

- Seth Abramson's Beautiful Mind

- Election Interference / Hacking / Exaggerations

- Impeachments + Inquiries

- Assange: Journalist or Naw?

- Naughty Journalist in the Movies

- Dogs = White Supremacy

- That's Why Darkies Were Born


Recorded: 4/24/2019

Published: 4/25/2019


www.wethefifth.com


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