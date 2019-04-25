141 w/ Eli Lake - "Muller Report, Julian Assange, Deep State Grifters "

w/ Eli Lake (Columnist @ Bloomberg Voice)
- We Like Bari Weiss
- Moynihan is a Drunk, Also a Great Neighbor
- Muller Report
- Grifting, the Grifters, of Grif
- Eli Lake's Hood Pass
- Tom Arnold Was Great in True Lies
- All The Missing Tapes
- Seth Abramson's Beautiful Mind
- Election Interference / Hacking / Exaggerations
- Impeachments + Inquiries
- Assange: Journalist or Naw?
- Naughty Journalist in the Movies
- Dogs = White Supremacy
- That's Why Darkies Were Born
Recorded: 4/24/2019
Published: 4/25/2019
www.wethefifth.com
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