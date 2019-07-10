146 - w/ Patrick Radden Keefe "Northern Ireland's 'Troubles' and a notorious murder mystery"

Guest: Patrick Radden Keefe, staff writer at the New Yorker, author of "Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland"





Description:

In this special dispatch, Michael Moynihan talks with Patrick Radden Keefe about the 1972 murder of Jean McConville, a mother of 10 in Belfast, at the hands of the IRA. Her disappearance remained a mystery for decades, but in his new book, Keefe names the names of the alleged perpetrators, and talks about the greater political implications of the Catholic-Protestant violence that continues to plague Northern Ireland to this day. Also, Moynihan reveals the moment when he realized Gerry Adams isn't the folk hero that many Americans believed he was.









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