153 - "Moderate Chic, NYT's Kavanaugh Follies, Our Pal Corn Pop"

- The “moderate chic” party
- RIP Emmet O’Lunney’s
- Brett Kavanaugh *Allegation(s)*
- College campuses in the 1980s was all about apartheid
- Moynihan’s Foggy Memory, and Everyone’s
- John Bolton, Out
- Obama’s Apology Tour and Trump’s Chomsky Impression
- Kmele’s Worried about Iranian escalation
- Joe BIden’s "Corn Pop" Story: Fact Check=True
- George Packer’s Atlantic Piece on Schools
- Cancelling the SNL guy
- Mark Sanford
- Business Insider's GOP debate
- Some Idiot Wrote This
Recorded: September 16th 2019
Published: September 19th 2019
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