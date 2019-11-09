The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
159 - w/ Bari Weiss "How to Fight Anti-Semitism, Shifting Political Baggage"
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159 - w/ Bari Weiss "How to Fight Anti-Semitism, Shifting Political Baggage"

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The Fifth Column
Nov 09, 2019

Recorded: November 6th 2019

Published: November 9th 2019


GUEST: Bari Weiss

Op-Ed Staff Editor and Writer @ The New York Times

Author, "How to Fight Anti-Semitism" (2019)


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