The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
188 “On Anti-Racism II w/ Glenn Loury, John McWhorter, Coleman Hughes, Thomas Chatterton Williams”
0:00
-1:36:45

188 “On Anti-Racism II w/ Glenn Loury, John McWhorter, Coleman Hughes, Thomas Chatterton Williams”

Kmele's avatar
Kmele
Jun 01, 2020

Kmele facilitates a follow-up conversation on race, racism, and anti-racism -- this time, in the midst of a global pandemic and increasing social unrest. You can find the first installment in this series of conversations here: http://wethefifth.com/episodes/121


GUESTS /


Glenn Loury

Professor of the social sciences and economics at Brown University


Thomas Chatterton Williams

Author, "Self-Portrait in Black and White: Unlearning Race" and "Losing My Cool"

 

John McWhorter

Professor of Linguistics, Philosophy, and Music at Columbia


Coleman Hughes

Fellow at The Manhattan Institute

Contributing Editor at City Journal


Recorded:5/22/2020

Published: 6/1/2020


See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Fifth Column · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture