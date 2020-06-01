188 “On Anti-Racism II w/ Glenn Loury, John McWhorter, Coleman Hughes, Thomas Chatterton Williams”

Kmele facilitates a follow-up conversation on race, racism, and anti-racism -- this time, in the midst of a global pandemic and increasing social unrest. You can find the first installment in this series of conversations here: http://wethefifth.com/episodes/121
GUESTS /
Glenn Loury
Professor of the social sciences and economics at Brown University
Thomas Chatterton Williams
Author, "Self-Portrait in Black and White: Unlearning Race" and "Losing My Cool"
John McWhorter
Professor of Linguistics, Philosophy, and Music at Columbia
Coleman Hughes
Fellow at The Manhattan Institute
Contributing Editor at City Journal
Recorded:5/22/2020
Published: 6/1/2020
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