The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
193 w/ Jacob Siegel "Why We Need the NYT, The New Truth"
0:00
-2:17:08

193 w/ Jacob Siegel "Why We Need the NYT, The New Truth"

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The Fifth Column
Jul 01, 2020

w/ Jacob Siegel, Senior Writer @ Tablet


"The New Truth" (June 22nd 2020)

https://www.tabletmag.com/sections/news/articles/new-truth-rationalism-religion


"Journalists Abandoning 'Objectivity' for 'Moral Clarity' Really Just Want To Call People Immoral" (6/24/2020)

https://reason.com/2020/06/24/journalists-abandoning-objectivity-for-moral-clarity-really-just-want-to-call-people-immoral/


- The Lisa "Left Eye" Lopez of Journalism

- The Great Fireworks Conspiracy (continued)

- The NYT Slack

- All The Smoke

- The New Truth

- Rhetorically Invincible

- White Fragility, The Message of the Cross

- Moral Clarity

- World Heritage Sites

- The Wages of Sin

- Ethical Journalism


Recorded: June 25, 2020

Published: July 1, 2020


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