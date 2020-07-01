193 w/ Jacob Siegel "Why We Need the NYT, The New Truth"

w/ Jacob Siegel, Senior Writer @ Tablet
"The New Truth" (June 22nd 2020)
https://www.tabletmag.com/sections/news/articles/new-truth-rationalism-religion
"Journalists Abandoning 'Objectivity' for 'Moral Clarity' Really Just Want To Call People Immoral" (6/24/2020)
https://reason.com/2020/06/24/journalists-abandoning-objectivity-for-moral-clarity-really-just-want-to-call-people-immoral/
- The Lisa "Left Eye" Lopez of Journalism
- The Great Fireworks Conspiracy (continued)
- The NYT Slack
- All The Smoke
- The New Truth
- Rhetorically Invincible
- White Fragility, The Message of the Cross
- Moral Clarity
- World Heritage Sites
- The Wages of Sin
- Ethical Journalism
Recorded: June 25, 2020
Published: July 1, 2020
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