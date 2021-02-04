223 w/ Van Lathan - "Productive Disagreements and Common Ground"

Guest: Van Lathan @ "Higher Learning" (Co-Host), Previously @ TMZ
Kmele and Van connect for a wide-ranging conversation about racism, reconciliation, and finding common ground. It's yet another exercise in constructive disagreement. In fact, it's the back half of a three-hour discussion that managed to feature vanishingly few points of agreement -- and zero personal insults.
Oculus Quest
THOUGHT Warriors
Uncle Tom: A Most Dangerous Man
If Everyone Listened to Kmele...
Listing + Reconciliation
Representation
Racecraft
Strangefruit
MLK and the FBI
Juneteenth
Candace Owens Brother
Recorded Jan 27th, 2021
Published Feb 3rd, 2021
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