The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
223 w/ Van Lathan - "Productive Disagreements and Common Ground"
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223 w/ Van Lathan - "Productive Disagreements and Common Ground"

Kmele's avatar
Kmele
Feb 04, 2021

Guest: Van Lathan @ "Higher Learning" (Co-Host), Previously @ TMZ


Kmele and Van connect for a wide-ranging conversation about racism, reconciliation, and finding common ground. It's yet another exercise in constructive disagreement. In fact, it's the back half of a three-hour discussion that managed to feature vanishingly few points of agreement -- and zero personal insults.


  • Oculus Quest

  • THOUGHT Warriors

  • Uncle Tom: A Most Dangerous Man

  • If Everyone Listened to Kmele...

  • Listing + Reconciliation

  • Representation

  • Racecraft

  • Strangefruit

  • MLK and the FBI

  • Juneteenth

  • Candace Owens Brother


Recorded Jan 27th, 2021

Published Feb 3rd, 2021


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