225 w/ Martin Gurri - "The Revolt of the Public"

Guest: Martin Gurri @ Author, "The Revolt of the Public"
Prophecy, Historical Cycles, and Modest Frameworks
From Information Monopoly to Information Tsunami
Public Dissatisfaction
Elites in Crisis
Public Nihilism
Historical Amnesia
The Yellow Vests, Jan 6th, 2021
Political Sectarianism
Truth + Objectivity + Resentment
Drama at the New York Times
The Future of Media and Truth
Plato's Perfect Form of Justice
Fact Check
Recorded Feb 17th, 2021
Published Feb 18th, 2021
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