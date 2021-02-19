The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
225 w/ Martin Gurri - "The Revolt of the Public"
0:00
-2:00:48

225 w/ Martin Gurri - "The Revolt of the Public"

The Fifth Column's avatar
The Fifth Column
Feb 19, 2021

Guest: Martin Gurri @ Author, "The Revolt of the Public"


  • Prophecy, Historical Cycles, and Modest Frameworks

  • From Information Monopoly to Information Tsunami

  • Public Dissatisfaction

  • Elites in Crisis

  • Public Nihilism

  • Historical Amnesia

  • The Yellow Vests, Jan 6th, 2021

  • Political Sectarianism

  • Truth + Objectivity + Resentment

  • Drama at the New York Times

  • The Future of Media and Truth

  • Plato's Perfect Form of Justice

  • Fact Check


Recorded Feb 17th, 2021

Published Feb 18th, 2021


See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Fifth Column · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture