The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
305 - "Systemic and Unspecific, AbasedCamp, The Socialist Network, "
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305 - "Systemic and Unspecific, AbasedCamp, The Socialist Network, "

The Fifth Column's avatar
The Fifth Column
May 07, 2021

- The Fifth Column live in Miami! Is this the post-COVID Gilluming you’ve been waiting for?

- Matt is Drudged: equity v. equality

- Racism becomes more systemic, less specific 

- Basecamp asks employees to leave politics at the door…or head for the door

- Are a bunch of smart libertarian legal scholars wrong or super wrong?

- The Socialist Network: the GOP wants to compel Facebook to be nice to DJT

- The GOP wants to compel Liz Cheney to stop being mean to DJT

- Matt and Kmele yell at each other about Hillary Clinton and DJT

- And so very much more....


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