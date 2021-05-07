305 - "Systemic and Unspecific, AbasedCamp, The Socialist Network, "

- The Fifth Column live in Miami! Is this the post-COVID Gilluming you’ve been waiting for?
- Matt is Drudged: equity v. equality
- Racism becomes more systemic, less specific
- Basecamp asks employees to leave politics at the door…or head for the door
- Are a bunch of smart libertarian legal scholars wrong or super wrong?
- The Socialist Network: the GOP wants to compel Facebook to be nice to DJT
- The GOP wants to compel Liz Cheney to stop being mean to DJT
- Matt and Kmele yell at each other about Hillary Clinton and DJT
- And so very much more....
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