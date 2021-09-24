330 w/ Antonio Garcia Martínez "Would Apple Hire Steve Jobs, Conservatives Hate Big Tech"

W/ Antonio Garcia Martínez, Propritor @ "The Pull Request"
False Start
Driven to Drink
Cultural Valley ("Crazy Ones Need Not Apply")
Mission Protocols
The Full NYT Software Download
Section 230
The Devil in the Details
A Conservative War on Big Tech
Stormfront / SJW
An Uncertain Future
GOP 🥰 FDR
A Crypto First Economy
We Probably Can't Get Along?
Amazon vs. Google vs. Apple vs. Facebook
Nancy Pelosi: Project Manager?
Pull Request
Le Tech Blog
Rendered Absurd By Time
From Nokia to MSNBC to Google Wave...
"Will it Pass?" - Infrastructure Edition
"Will it Pass?" - George Floyd Edition
False Stop
Recorded: 9/22/21
Published: 9/24/21
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