The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
330 w/ Antonio Garcia Martínez "Would Apple Hire Steve Jobs, Conservatives Hate Big Tech"
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330 w/ Antonio Garcia Martínez "Would Apple Hire Steve Jobs, Conservatives Hate Big Tech"

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The Fifth Column
Sep 24, 2021

W/ Antonio Garcia Martínez, Propritor @ "The Pull Request"


  • False Start

  • Driven to Drink

  • Cultural Valley ("Crazy Ones Need Not Apply")

  • Mission Protocols

  • The Full NYT Software Download

  • Section 230

  • The Devil in the Details

  • A Conservative War on Big Tech

  • Stormfront / SJW

  • An Uncertain Future

  • GOP 🥰 FDR

  • A Crypto First Economy

  • We Probably Can't Get Along?

  • Amazon vs. Google vs. Apple vs. Facebook

  • Nancy Pelosi: Project Manager?

  • Pull Request

  • Le Tech Blog

  • Rendered Absurd By Time

  • From Nokia to MSNBC to Google Wave...

  • "Will it Pass?" - Infrastructure Edition

  • "Will it Pass?" - George Floyd Edition

  • False Stop


Recorded: 9/22/21

Published: 9/24/21


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