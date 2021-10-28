The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
334 w/ Zaid Jilani "Jeff Toobin, Fapping Antifascist; The Terror Parents of Northern Virginia; A Bad Bisexual in a Bad Vest"
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334 w/ Zaid Jilani "Jeff Toobin, Fapping Antifascist; The Terror Parents of Northern Virginia; A Bad Bisexual in a Bad Vest"

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The Fifth Column
Oct 28, 2021

w/ Zaid Jilani, former reporter at The Intercept and current substacker (inquiremore.com)


  • Kmele, missing in a mudslide?

  • Zaid, the most left-wing staffer at the Center for American Progress

  • Cable news is horrible / Jeff Toobin slays white supremacy

  • School board chaos in Virginia

  • Creating wee lil' apparatchiks

  • Why do we care about the stupid VA governor's race?

  • Words don't mean anything anymore, part 322

  • We are all India-Pakistan now

  • The steady hand in DC is trembling

  • Dumb Republicans still have no economic program

  • Dear lord, she's wearing a vest!

  • The collapsing Biden economic agenda

  • Is Kyrsten Sinema a bad politician? Bad dresser? Bad bisexual?

  • Matt discovers his white privilege (and he likes it)




Recorded: 10/28/21

Posted: 10/28/21


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