337 w/ Steve Kornacki "Virginia is for Republicans, Dukakis's Carcasses, Waukesha Restraint"

Joining us for his third appearance on the Fifth, one of the sexiest men on planet Earth, the man with his own cam, the smartest and least partisan person on cable news...Massachusetts's own Steve Kornacki!
Thank you North Dakota roughnecks
The dust clears in VA and NJ...and Kornacki tells us what it all means
Will the Republican Party divorce Trump?
Voters, crime, and culture wars
Remember when Alan Keyes was MAKING SENSE???
How much power does the progressive caucus *really* have?
Massachusetts Steve is obsessed with Mike Dukakis
Biden, polling, and the Afghanistan debacle
Partisanship and the history of cable news
We know little, but Waukesha already proves so much
Quiet Steve Kornacki....is one of the good ones
And so, so, so much more!
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