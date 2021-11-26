The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
337 w/ Steve Kornacki "Virginia is for Republicans, Dukakis's Carcasses, Waukesha Restraint"
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337 w/ Steve Kornacki "Virginia is for Republicans, Dukakis's Carcasses, Waukesha Restraint"

The Fifth Column's avatar
The Fifth Column
Nov 26, 2021

Joining us for his third appearance on the Fifth, one of the sexiest men on planet Earth, the man with his own cam, the smartest and least partisan person on cable news...Massachusetts's own Steve Kornacki!


  • Thank you North Dakota roughnecks

  • The dust clears in VA and NJ...and Kornacki tells us what it all means

  • Will the Republican Party divorce Trump?

  • Voters, crime, and culture wars

  • Remember when Alan Keyes was MAKING SENSE???

  • How much power does the progressive caucus *really* have?

  • Massachusetts Steve is obsessed with Mike Dukakis

  • Biden, polling, and the Afghanistan debacle

  • Partisanship and the history of cable news

  • We know little, but Waukesha already proves so much

  • Quiet Steve Kornacki....is one of the good ones

  • And so, so, so much more!


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