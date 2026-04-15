A Blockade of the Blockade #553

-Where have ye gone Chris Matthews?

-California’s governor race is a freak show (Fang Fang rides again)

-Bring Kevin Spacey to the table?

-Barney Frank, Ted Kennedy, and different standards

-The anti-gambling jihad

-Talks about talks about talks

-The good ‘ole days of Lebanon, Libya, Valerie Plame, Bob Novak

-Dr. Jesus

-Trump versus the Pope

-From melting pot to rancid salad bowl

-Indians dancing at the World War II memorial

-CPAC Hungary, paid for by whomst?

-Péter Magyar ruins the mood

-The price of Marco Rubio in power

-NATO and Trump’s foreign policy

-Betting against Bronny

Prefer to watch & chat live with other members of the Fifdom? This episode premieres over on our YouTube channel at 12PM EST.

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