David French on the Supreme Court, Race, and the Miracle That Confirmed His Faith #555

…and how raising a black daughter changed the way he sees America.

-David French returns to the Fifth Column

-SCOTUS drops of a few ruling

-Free speech wins 9-0 (First Choice Women’s Resource Centers v. Davenport)

-The Voting Rights Act gets another trim (Louisiana v. Callais)

-Racial gerrymanders vs. political gerrymanders

-Smart racists, dumb racists, and Louisiana maps

-Kmele has some questions about race-conscious law

-Preclearance, New York City, and old civil-rights math

-David Duke, Tim Scott, and Southern political memory

-Affirmative action, Harvard, and disparate impact

-Is David French still a conservative?

-Classical liberalism and the old conservative bargain

-What changed after adopting his daughter

-Matt’s foundational racism story

-The limits of legal remedies

-Why David endorsed Kamala Harris

-Brown shirts, red shirts, and horseshoe politics

-Political violence and partisan rumor mills

-The SPLC and Christian conservatives

-The Comey indictment (v2) and 86-gate

-”Black” hair, “black”beauty, and racial identity

-Life inside the Grey Lady

-Evangelicals, Trump, and the prophecy bubble

-David’s faith, doubt, and a story of healing

Prefer to watch & chat live with other members of the Fifdom? This episode premieres over on our YouTube channel at 12PM EST.

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