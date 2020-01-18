The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
Episode 168 w/ Miriam Elder: "Does Anything Matter Anymore?"
0:00
-1:54:01

Episode 168 w/ Miriam Elder: "Does Anything Matter Anymore?"

The Fifth Column's avatar
The Fifth Column
Jan 18, 2020

GUEST:

Miriam Elder, senior political reporter for BuzzFeed News and former Russia correspondent for The Guardian. (@MiriamElder)


DESCRIPTION:


Our fake bios


Miriam's seven years in Moscow


Get Shorty, Alex Jones, and the D-list bullshit artists


Matt’s Russophobia isn’t as bad as MSNBC’s


Political theater provides cover to Putin’s authoritarianism 


Moynihan and Elder throw down over Bernie's alleged sexism. Plus: Is believing Warren or Sanders a #MeToo lesson?


Who is the nihilist candidate?


Banning lies on Facebook


Can a bully be funny?


The “Independents” couple forever



Recorded: January 16, 2020

Released: January 18, 2020


See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Fifth Column · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture