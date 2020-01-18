Episode 168 w/ Miriam Elder: "Does Anything Matter Anymore?"

GUEST:
Miriam Elder, senior political reporter for BuzzFeed News and former Russia correspondent for The Guardian. (@MiriamElder)
DESCRIPTION:
Our fake bios
Miriam's seven years in Moscow
Get Shorty, Alex Jones, and the D-list bullshit artists
Matt’s Russophobia isn’t as bad as MSNBC’s
Political theater provides cover to Putin’s authoritarianism
Moynihan and Elder throw down over Bernie's alleged sexism. Plus: Is believing Warren or Sanders a #MeToo lesson?
Who is the nihilist candidate?
Banning lies on Facebook
Can a bully be funny?
The “Independents” couple forever
Recorded: January 16, 2020
Released: January 18, 2020
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