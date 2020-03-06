Episode 174 w/ Eli Lake "Biden Surges, Chris Matthews, The FBI Scandal"

w/ Eli Lake ( Columnist @ Bloomberg Opinion)
- Typhoid Welch
- Biden crushes South Carolina and Super Tuesday
- Good 'ol Uncle Joe or Cognitive Decline
- "Democratic" Socialism?
- MAGA Corps and Bernie Bros Will Excuse Almost Anything Their Candidates Do
- Elizabeth Warren Lost -- It's Empirically Not HER Fault
- DNC Subterfuge
- Biden's Lies About Getting Arrested, Mandela Thanking
- Preview of the Biden v Bernie Debate
- Schumer SCOTUS Threat
- The FISA "Rubber Stamp"
- The Horrifying Books on Your Sshelf
- President Trump's *Disgraceful* Peace Deal w/ the Taliban
- Eli's Libertarian War Powers Fetish
- Steve Kornacki: Legend
- Chris Matthews
- Billionaire Lives Matter
UPDATED FILE
Recorded: March 5th, 2020
Released: March 6th, 2020
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.