The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

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Ameya A's avatar
Ameya A
15h

28 have now visited the moon! 27 Americans and a friendly Canadian (jokes aside, I was pleased to see the two flags side by side inside Integrity; our history and our future are entangled and we should always be friends). I hope everyone has looked at the high resolution photos posted on NASA's web site.

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Neil C's avatar
Neil C
15h

I'd never heard of For All Mankind until my wife bought me the Criterion blu-ray for Christmas, but it's fantastic.

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