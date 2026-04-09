The Ceasefire That Wasn’t #552 (w/ Abe Greenwald)

-The wrong Greenwald, but the actual Abe

-Everyone loves our ad spots

-Iran’s deranged peace menu

-Ceasefire, with extra missiles

-The joint Hormuz tollbooth fantasy

-What Iran lost, even if nobody can sell it

-Regime change, but not the fun version

-Vanceworld (probably) leaks to the Times

-Trump threatens apocalypse, then shrugs

-Pakistan, Vance, and easier marks

-Groypers and other forms of loser energy

-The anti-Jewish right stops pretending

-Sovereignty for me, not for thee

-When the right starts sounding like the left

-Israel’s image problem, and America’s deeper one

-RFK Jr. enters the podcast economy

Prefer to watch & chat live with other members of the Fifdom? This episode premieres over on our YouTube channel at 12PM EST.

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