The Ceasefire That Wasn’t #552 (w/ Abe Greenwald)

-The wrong Greenwald, but the actual Abe
-Everyone loves our ad spots
-Iran’s deranged peace menu
-Ceasefire, with extra missiles
-The joint Hormuz tollbooth fantasy
-What Iran lost, even if nobody can sell it
-Regime change, but not the fun version
-Vanceworld (probably) leaks to the Times
-Trump threatens apocalypse, then shrugs
-Pakistan, Vance, and easier marks
-Groypers and other forms of loser energy
-The anti-Jewish right stops pretending
-Sovereignty for me, not for thee
-When the right starts sounding like the left
-Israel’s image problem, and America’s deeper one
-RFK Jr. enters the podcast economy
Prefer to watch & chat live with other members of the Fifdom? This episode premieres over on our YouTube channel at 12PM EST.
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