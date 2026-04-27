The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

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Bill Allen's avatar
Bill Allen
4h

Never heard of this Luke Ford fella. He reads like a real miserable fucker.

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Ameya A's avatar
Ameya A
3h

Am I the only one who could tell by vibe that the Luke Ford piece had the very distinctive style of AI-generated writing.

I checked the first 1000 words with Pangram: https://www.pangram.com/history/7a121891-d28c-448d-b66f-06c50312b4d6

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