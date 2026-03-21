The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

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RedGreen's avatar
RedGreen
Mar 22

Two days ago I had half composed a fully drunk email about how if TFC wasn’t covering the Afroman story then what is the point of our frail existence on this tiny blue marble hurdling through vast nothingness. I guess I’ll just keep giving you my money.

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Justin, History Sage's avatar
Justin, History Sage
Mar 22

I feel like we should do a Cannon films marathon

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