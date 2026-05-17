The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

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Carl's avatar
Carl
8h

I listened to Bill Maher's monologue last night and thought "yeah, that's spot on". Watched it again just now, and thought "fuck that really is depressing".

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Rxan Smith's avatar
Rxan Smith
8hEdited

Welch identifies the most important paradox happening in Republican politics right now and is the first person besides myself who I've heard saying it clearly: Trump is politically weakening at the national level at exact moment his control over the party's primary infrastructure is reaching its peak. Do these two things cancel each other out. Nope.

What it actually means is the GOP is being optimized for loyalty at the precise moment it needs to be optimized for electability.

And Cassidy voting to confirm RFK as a physician who built a career on vaccines is what it looks like when you watch a person publicly dismantling their own credibility in real time because the alternative = political extinction. That's a hostage situation.

I love covering this kind of structural... where political incentives actively work against political survival. Come and check out my page if that's your frequency.

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