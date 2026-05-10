The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

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Benjamin Bach's avatar
Benjamin Bach
15h

This scheduling is outrageous

You guys know what today is , right?

There is a Habs playoff game FFS

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DawgInExileNC's avatar
DawgInExileNC
14h

Oh man there is just something about the sound of rock in that era, the 1970s Hammersmith Gorillas sound, that I just really dig. Thanks for sharing that.

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